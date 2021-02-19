Gun Humper Boebert Called Out For Loaded Guns In Her Zoom Background

Gun toting idiot, Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, decided to show off her stellar parenting skills during a House Natural Resources Committee meeting on Thursday. For her background, she decided to display all of her unsecured< loaded guns on easily accessible shelves. These included rifles and handguns. None were secure. It is unclear if all were loaded, though she did brag that her semi-automatic weapon had magazines in it.

Rep. Jared Huffman said:

Jared Huffman on Lauren Boebert: “If somebody wants to have a shrine to their gun fetish as a Zoom backdrop in their private life, they can do that. But this is our hearing room and at some point we will get past the Covid epidemic and we’ll all start showing up in person...” — Matt Fuller (@MEPFuller) February 18, 2021

The background was grabbed and immediately shared on social media by journalists, lawmakers and social media users.

Katie Porter, for the win:

I always thought my dirty dishes piled up and accumulating bacteria were the most dangerous thing in a Zoom background... 😳😳😳 #SafeStorage pic.twitter.com/uveXvGfafu — Rep. Katie Porter (@RepKatiePorter) February 18, 2021

Colorado Rep. Lauren Boebert has four children. If this is her home, she is clearly not a responsible gun owner. Guns should always be locked, unloaded and separate from ammunition.



For more information on secure gun storage, go to https://t.co/cShDhHepi9 https://t.co/LR77JsMen2 — Shannon Watts (@shannonrwatts) February 18, 2021

“Hi Y’all, welcome to the podcast, on today’s show we discuss why my kids friends never come their birthday parties at our house” pic.twitter.com/7h81Mg9XLC — NoelCaslerComedy (@CaslerNoel) February 18, 2021

pretty lame. I see plenty of room where she could have crammed in more guns pic.twitter.com/E6r28zsYlt — Mark Gongloff (@markgongloff) February 18, 2021

can't wait for the headlines about several dozen guns being stolen from Boebert's house



"I don't know how they found out about all my guns" the Colorado congresswoman said, dumbly — Simon Girthy (@daggerandpen) February 18, 2021

Exactly.

Every year, thousands of kids and teens are killed or injured because of unsafe gun storage.



Safe storage can be the difference between life and death, but this is all just a game to Lauren Boebert. https://t.co/lDFcCPcRj8 — Giffords (@GiffordsCourage) February 18, 2021

Lauren Boebert, mom of 4, irresponsible gun owner, hopefully recipient of a visit from Child Protective Services very soon.

