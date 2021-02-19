Politics
Gun Humper Boebert Called Out For Loaded Guns In Her Zoom Background

Rep. Lauren Boebert should be reported to Child Protective Services over her gun storage practices, since she has 4 kids in the house.
By Red Painter

Gun toting idiot, Rep. Lauren Boebert of Colorado, decided to show off her stellar parenting skills during a House Natural Resources Committee meeting on Thursday. For her background, she decided to display all of her unsecured< loaded guns on easily accessible shelves. These included rifles and handguns. None were secure. It is unclear if all were loaded, though she did brag that her semi-automatic weapon had magazines in it.

Rep. Jared Huffman said:

The background was grabbed and immediately shared on social media by journalists, lawmakers and social media users.

Katie Porter, for the win:

Exactly.

Lauren Boebert, mom of 4, irresponsible gun owner, hopefully recipient of a visit from Child Protective Services very soon.

UPDATE: And the best reply of all.

