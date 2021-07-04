Trump's Rally Dubbed 'Loser Palooza' By Meidas Touch Flyover

Evidently, MAGA was not pleased when they figured out what was on the plane. It didn't take long for MeidasTouch to take credit and for the hashtag #LoserPalooza to trend on Twitter.
Source: Heavy.com
During former President Donald Trump’s rally in Florida on July 3, 2021, a plane flew over the event displaying the words “Loser-Palooza” on its wings. It didn’t take long for #LoserPalooza to begin trending on Twitter.
The plane could be seen flying over the Trump rally in Sarasota, Florida, while Trump was speaking about disinformation. You can see one clip of the plane above in the YouTube video posted by Ryan Spicer or at this link.
It’s a bird, it’s a plane, it’s our #LoserPalooza plane flying over the Trump loser fest pic.twitter.com/H5RggpgT4q
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) July 4, 2021
#LoserPaloosa #LoserPalooza ...It must have made the people on the ground lose their minds every time that plane circled back...Love it. https://t.co/lDyzXprzjn
— RBGS Ghost (@GhostRbgs) July 4, 2021
Ku Klux Klan trending on Twitter only hours after Trump held a rally in a former Confederate state (Fla) makes total sense. #LoserPaloosa
— (((DeanObeidallah))) (@DeanObeidallah) July 4, 2021
Aw, did we ruin your white supremacist safe space? #LozerPalooza pic.twitter.com/PKAPf7zqia
— MeidasTouch.com (@MeidasTouch) July 4, 2021