Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Louisiana COVID Patient Says He'd Opt For Hospitalization Again Over Vaccine

Scott Roe says the government is shoving their agenda down everyone's throats to get vaccinated, and he's having none of it. He said from his hospital bed.
By Ed Scarce
2 hours ago by Ed Scarce
Views:

A maddening exchange in a Lousiana hospital was captured by CBS News reporter David Begnaud who interviewed several COVID patients who refused to get vaccinated. This patient, despite being hospitalized still refuses to have anything to do with a potentially life-saving vaccine. Scott Roe, a father of four young children, was unmoved by the news Rep. Steve Scalise also of Lousiana is now urging everyone to get vaccinated, after his own hesitancy. Roe is a die-hard Trump Republican, of course.

Roe was at Louisiana's largest private hospital, Our Lady of the Lake Medical Center in Baton Rouge. They admitted 23 new COVID patients in 24-hrs over the weekend, filling an entire floor. All of them were unvaccinated.

Source: CBS News

"Before you got sick," Begnaud asked Roe, "if you would have had a chance to get the vaccine and prevent this, would you have taken the vaccine?"

"No," Roe said. "I would have gone through this, yes sir… Don't shove it down my throat. That's what local, state, federal administration is trying to do - shove it down your throat."

"What are they shoving," Begnaud asked, "the science?"

"No they're shoving the fact that that's their agenda," Roe said, "their agenda is to get you vaccinated."

"You know who Mr. Scalise is?" Begnaud asked Roe.

"I know who Steve Scalise is very well," Roe said.

Roe, who is a Republican, had not heard that Congressman Scalise had stepped into the forefront Tuesday as a vaccine proponent. Begnaud asked him to read the congressman's statement.

"He thinks it's safe and effective," Roe said.

"And what's your reaction?" Begnaud asked.

"Not proven," Roe said.

"But does his opinion change yours?" Begnaud asked.

"No, it does not," Roe said.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team