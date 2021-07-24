Politics
Man Confronts Tucker Carlson In A Montana Store: ‘You Are The Worst Human Being’

"You are the worst human being known to mankind. I want you to know that,” Dan Bailey told Fox News host Tucker Carlson.
7 hours ago by Ed Scarce
This video was posted to Instagram when Dan Bailey confronted Fox News host Tucker Carlson over his anti-vaccine rhetoric. Things did not go well for Tucker.

Source: Huffington Post

When a local fly fishing guide spotted noted vaccine skeptic Tucker Carlson at a sporting goods store in Livingston, Montana, he did not waste time.

“You are the worst human being known to mankind. I want you to know that,” Dan Bailey can be heard telling the Fox News host in a video posted to his Instagram page Friday night.

He captioned the video: “It’s not everyday you get to tell someone they are the worst person in the world and really mean it! What an asshole!”

Although the video was filmed inside Dan Bailey’s Fly Shop on Friday, the store is not affiliated with the man who filmed the video, according to a statement on its website.

