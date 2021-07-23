President Biden's Perfect Troll

After President Biden deplaned from Marine One, Shelby Talcott from the Daily Caller met him on the South Lawn and asked if "defunding the police" was part of the Democratic platform.

It did not go well for Shelby Talcott.

After Biden said, "We are not defunding the police," Talcott continued, "Are there people in the Democratic Party who wanted to defund the police?"

Biden replied, "Are there people in the Republican Party who think we’re sucking the blood out of kids?”

"I'm not sure," she replied.

And Biden walked away.

This is so fucking epic. I love him. pic.twitter.com/a0teHwBycE — dyIan 🌐 🇺🇸 (@itsdylan46) July 23, 2021

'Nuff said.