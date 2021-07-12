Racism Erupts As England Loses To Italy In The Euro2020 Final

As Italy celebrated their European championship Sunday, three young and brilliant black English soccer players that missed their penalty kicks cried on the sidelines.

Their pain will stay with them for years, but what came next may sting much deeper.

Racist England fans took to social media and trolled Jadon Sancho, Marcus Rashford and Bukayo Saka relentlessly ,"with monkey and banana emoji and racist comments posted underneath photographs of the players on their personal Instagram accounts."

Prime Minister Boris Johnson, who refused to protect the players when they took a knee before games, condemned this abuse saying, “This England team deserve to be lauded as heroes, not racially abused on social media. Those responsible for this appalling abuse should be ashamed of themselves.”

Here's some of what happened after the game.

Since the increase of white rage worldwide, the outward expression of racism and homophobia has multiplied exponentially, not just in the US.

Trump's outward disdain for black athletes in America, who dared to take a knee against police shooting unarmed Black men, as well as Trump defending Neo-Nazis and Confederate statues, is reflected in the racism and xenophobia reflected in the Brexit vote and election of Boris Johnson to Prime Minister.

I'm a big USA soccer fan (Italy also) and I watched most of the matches during the Euro 2020 tournament and every other major tournament the USMNT plays in.

Racist and homophobic chants constantly ring out in soccer stadiums that now cause referees to halt the action and issue public warnings to stop it or else the team will forfeit the game.

When I saw Saka miss the penalty shot that lost England the championship, I knew this was coming.

Racists don't just go away because Fox News tells you so.

It's telling that multiple British accounts also published domestic abuse hotline information after the match.

