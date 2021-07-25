Media Bites
Stephen Hayes Destroys Ben Domenech For Defending Anti-Vax 'Charlatans'

Ben Domenech took a beating on Fox News' Special Report for the lie that no one in Republican circles was downplaying the importance of vaccines and masks.
Federalist editor Ben Domenech took a beating on Fox News' Special Report for trying to make believe nobody in Republican circles was downplaying the importance of getting vaccinated and wearing masks.

It was reminiscent of how his wife Meghan McCain got her daily comeuppance on The View.

During a panel discussion with Bret Baier, the topic of mask mandates and the CDC came back up since FoxQ has been targeting the CDC as "freedom deniers."

Stephen Hayes hit the nail on the head: "The only reason we’re having this debate about potentially having to go back to masks is because you have irresponsible people who are pretending that there’s no difference between being vaccinated and between being unvaccinated,".

"Many of those are charlatans and hucksters on the right who are in “just asking questions” mode pretending that there’s really not much to know about being unvaccinated versus being vaccinated, or that there’s not real scientific evidence that being vaccinated provides an advantage, a significant advantage to surviving–to avoiding getting infected in the first place and surviving any Covid infection that you have," Hayes continued.

Hello, Tucker Carlson? DING DING DING

Playing the fool, Ben Domenech then claimed that new mask mandates were the fault of the government and bashed the idea of "hucksters" promoting anti-vax ideas.

"So, I didn’t say that that was the cause. I said it was a problem. It is a problem," Hayes shot back. "And if Ben doesn’t know where the problem exists, I suggest he pay more attention. Clearly there are people – particularly on the right – not exclusively on the right, who are actually making that case."

"I think I pay a lot of attention to media on the right," Domenech protested.

"If you don’t think it’s a problem that there are people on the right who are pretending in the manner of 'just asking questions' that there’s no difference between being vaccinated and unvaccinated, I do think you ought to pay close attention," Hayes scolded.

Right-wing enablers like Ben Domenech, (Who is funding The Federalist?) are the reason why this country is not on the full road of recovering from COVID, despite having the means to do so.

