CNN Exposes Extent Of Fox, Newsmax Insidious Anti-Vax Propaganda

CNN's New Day highlighted the anti-vax propaganda of conservative media, and watching it really exposes the extent to which viewers are indoctrinated.
"So 607,771 Americans have died of the coronavirus. More than 99% of the people dying from covid right now are unvaccinated," Brianna Keilar said.
"In Los Angeles, where cases are up right now, none, none of the hospitals has admitted a single covid patient who was fully vaccinated. The director says, quote, 'At this point this really is a preventable illness, a preventable infection," Keilar said.
"This truly is the optional portion of the pandemic. To underscore that point, the Biden administration is sending people to communities to educate those who are misinformed or may be skeptical of the vaccine, they're not showing up to force needles," Berman said.
"It is just undeniable being vaccinated will open up freedoms to work, to play, to accelerate the economy, quite frankly, to keep breathing," Berman said.
"In Miami, the hospital system is seeing a surge. They're seeing a surge in covid cases among people in their 30s and 40s, twice as many patients this past weekend than they had earlier in the month," Berman said.
"And then in Tennessee, the Republican-led state just fired its vaccination chief over what she says were efforts to get teens vaccinated. And now because of politics, the state is scrapping all outreach to children for any vaccine. not just for covid, for all diseases," Keilar said.
"Millions of Americans are seeing this nonsensical, nonscientific propaganda instead of this -- [ labored breathing ]
"Children are dying in other countries that don't have access to vaccines of any kind. Many of the Americans who died last year would not have died with the vaccine currently available right now for free. 607,771 Americans dead. Some, many, maybe even most of whom would be alive today if the vaccine had been there in time for them," Berman said.
"And when history asks how so many Americans died when they could have been saved by a simple shot or two, you'll see these tv clips again that we have just shown in documentaries about the cautionary tale that's been America's response to the coronavirus pandemic. About how a large part of our country misled by information often echoed by elected officials and right wing media was thrown a life raft and instead said, no," Keilar concluded.