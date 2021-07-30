Why Would Nurses Refuse To Get Covid Vaccinations?

We already know nearly everyone hospitalized is unvaccinated. We also know a significant number of American healthcare workers are among the millions of people still unvaccinated, as Mika Brzezinski said.

"NBC News correspondent Gabe Gutierrez joins us now with a look at why. What did you find out? You would think these are the people that know the most?"

"About one in four healthcare workers in this country still have not been vaccinated. This is Bellevue Hospital in New York. Healthcare workers actually rallied here last week against so-called vaccine mandates. We spoke with another group in North Carolina yesterday. A show of hands, how many of you have gotten a covid vaccine? These are four healthcare workers from different hospitals in North Carolina. Why not?" he asked.

"We don't know what the long-term side effects are."

"It also hasn't proven to be effective."

"The CDC and health experts say it's more than 99% effective."

"They do say that. That hasn't proven to me to be true."

"I'm not just jumping on a bandwagon with something that hasn't been tested."

"If you look at the normal year's span of how long something is tested, it's usually 12-to-14 years before it comes to humans."

They say they're not anti-vaccine, just anti-mandate.

But I think this response sounded all too familiar.

"You are entitled to opinions, these are facts," the reporter said.

"Are they, though? Are they facts?"

"That answer, despite the fact that more than 40,000 people participated in the Pfizer clinical trial alone, despite that, those healthcare workers you just saw are not convinced. And I should mention overnight there is a report getting a lot of attention, an internal CDC document first obtained and posted online overnight by the Washington Post said the delta variant is as contagious as the chicken pox. "

There you go: "Are they facts?"

They should talk to a few people with long covid if they're that worried about side effects from the vaccine. The side effects from the virus can be far worse.