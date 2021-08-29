Media Bites
Evangelical Spokesman Fired After Pro-vaccine Statement On Morning Joe

Daniel Darling, senior vice president of communications for the National Religious Broadcasters, was fired Friday (Aug. 27) after refusing to say his pro-vaccine statements were mistaken.
By Ed Scarce
15 hours ago by Ed Scarce
See, this is why Evangelical organizations are not to be trusted. They're political organizations, not religious ones. This group, National Religious Broadcasters, had decided it needed to maintain a neutral stance on COVID vaccination, as to not rile up the religious right. When Dan Darling violated their policy he was summarily canned, without severance.

Source: Religion News

The spokesman for a major evangelical nonprofit was fired for promoting vaccines on the MSNBC “Morning Joe” cable news show, Religion News Service has learned.

Daniel Darling, senior vice president of communications for the National Religious Broadcasters, was fired Friday (Aug. 27) after refusing to admit his pro-vaccine statements were mistaken, according to a source authorized to speak for Darling.

His firing comes at a time when Americans face a new surge of COVID-19 infections due to the highly contagious Delta variant even as protesters and politicians resist mask mandates or other preventive measures.

He expressed similar views in a recent USA Today opinion piece.

Earlier this week, leaders at NRB, an international association of Christian communicators with 1,100 member organizations, told Darling his statements violated the organization’s policy of remaining neutral about COVID-19 vaccines. According to the source, Darling was given two options — sign a statement admitting he had been insubordinate or be fired.

When he refused to sign a statement, Darling was fired and given no severance, the source told RNS.

