Biden Helps Employers Give Paid Time Off For Vaccination

Good news and bad news. The good news is businesses can now be reimbursed for paid time off so their employees can get vaccinated AND recover from any side effects. The White House announced that "a paid leave tax credit that will offset the cost for employers with fewer than 500 employees to provide full pay for any time their employees need to get a COVID-19 vaccination or recover from that vaccination."

The bad news...

America's leading cause of death so far in 2021? Covid.

The Kaiser Family Foundation's Health Tracker site doesn't sugarcoat it. Data is from February, but it's still true that Covid is still killing Americans, at very high numbers. Get your damn shot.

In 2020, COVID-19 became the third leading cause of death in the United States, exceeded only by cancer and heart disease. However, that ranking includes months in early 2020 when the pandemic had not fully taken hold in the U.S. The death toll from COVID-19 has risen sharply, particularly since the November and December holidays. Looking at the most recent data on deaths from COVID-19 and other causes, it becomes clear that COVID-19 is currently the number one cause of death in the United States.