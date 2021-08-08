Politics
Facebook Rolls Out 'Prayer Tool' While Fighting Covid Misinformation

Facebook is rolling a new "prayer tool" that will allow people to ask for help with challenges in their life like "upcoming job interviews, illnesses and other personal challenges big and small," the Associated Press reported on Sunday.
The new tool will allow users to tap an “I prayed" button when someone asks for others to assist them with the power of prayer.

“During the COVID-19 pandemic we've seen many faith and spirituality communities using our services to connect, so we're starting to explore new tools to support them," the company reportedly said.

Dallas megachurch pastor Robert Jeffress told the AP that he supports the new tool.

“Facebook and other social media platforms continue to be tremendous tools to spread the Gospel of Christ and connect believers with one another — especially during this pandemic," Jeffress said. “While any tool can be misused, I support any effort like this that encourages people to turn to the one true God in our time of need."

The new feature comes as Facebook is reportedly fighting misinformation about Covid-19 and vaccine science on its platform.

It is unclear, for example, if the company will allow its users to suggest that the prayer tool can be used as a substitution for vaccinations.

