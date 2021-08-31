Media Bites
Fox And The Big Lie Part 2

An act of blatant investigative journalism into Fox News and how they allowed Trump's propaganda to destabilize democracy.
By Chris capper Li...

From Australian ABC:

How Fox News promoted Donald Trump’s propaganda and helped destabilise democracy in the United States of America: the final instalment of our two-part special on Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News.

On the night of the US presidential election, Donald Trump declared the vote was a "major fraud on the American people." Rather than face defeat, he and his allies began a campaign claiming the election had been stolen.

In the aftermath, high profile Fox News presenters gave a platform to Trump's campaign pouring fuel on the already ferocious political divide.

Now, their words and actions are under scrutiny in multi-billion dollar lawsuits.

In an exclusive interview, Trump’s former lawyer and advocate of the 'stolen election' conspiracy, Sidney Powell, is asked to justify her claims.

Open thread below...

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

