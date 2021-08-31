Fox And The Big Lie Part 2

From Australian ABC:

How Fox News promoted Donald Trump’s propaganda and helped destabilise democracy in the United States of America: the final instalment of our two-part special on Rupert Murdoch’s Fox News.

On the night of the US presidential election, Donald Trump declared the vote was a "major fraud on the American people." Rather than face defeat, he and his allies began a campaign claiming the election had been stolen.

In the aftermath, high profile Fox News presenters gave a platform to Trump's campaign pouring fuel on the already ferocious political divide.

Now, their words and actions are under scrutiny in multi-billion dollar lawsuits.

In an exclusive interview, Trump’s former lawyer and advocate of the 'stolen election' conspiracy, Sidney Powell, is asked to justify her claims.