Fox And The Big Lie

An act of blatant investigative journalism into Fox News and how they allowed Trump's propaganda to destabilize democracy.
By Chris capper Li...

From Australian ABC news:

"I'm not saying it was run better. I'm saying that I don't believe he would have allowed it to get to this point," she told Four Corners.

By "this point", she means Fox's surrender to Donald Trump during his presidency and the network's role in amplifying Trump's lies that the election was stolen from him. The claims of mass election fraud in the 2020 election provoked the insurrection at the Capitol on January 6.

Fox News didn't send the mob, but its worst outrage generators certainly fed their anger.

"I think that they allowed the former president to dictate what news they put out to the American people … We're in a dangerous political climate in our country right now, sort of on the precipice of whether or not we're going to actually believe facts or we're not," Carlson said.

This is the first part of a two part act of actual, blatant investigative journalism that you won't see in this country.

This is part of our continuing coverage of the 2020 elections.

