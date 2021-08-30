It Took A Terror Bombing To Get Media To Stop Creating Drama

On Reliable Sources, Brian Stelter asked PressRun's Eric Boehlert about the media coverage of Afghanistan after the airport bombing. "Have you seen a change the last two days?" Stelter asked.

"Yeah, after the bombing, there was less need for the press to inject drama," Boehlert said.

"I think the press got kind of married to the storyline. Very 'doomsday, Biden teetering on collapse." The media consensus was we probably will evacuate 20,000 to 30,000 people. we're up to 110,000.

Biden's approval rate is down 2.5 points in the last two weeks. This is due to a drumbeat of relentless 24/7 Kabul coverage. Before the bombing, the story kind of pivoted but the press didn't pivot.

"I think with that horrendous attack, we saw more straightforward news coverage rather than 'Let's inject drama into this.' Just a quick data point on the lack of coverage prior to this year. ABC, CBS, NBC evening news, "20/20," five minutes of Afghanistan coverage for the entire year."