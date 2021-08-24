Jim Jordan Called Out For Lies During Election Hearing

During a House Rules Committee hearing on HR 4 voting reform bill, Rep. Joseph Morelle (NY 25) made Rep. Jim Jordan squirm.

Morelle called Jordan out for perpetuating the LIE that the 2020 presidential election was stolen from Traitor Trump.

Rep. Morelle discussed some of the immoral voting rules passed by Republicans since Trump lost the election and said, "This is a disgrace"

Then Rep. Morelle focused his ire on Jim Jordan.

"I also find it curiouser and curiouser that Mr. Jordan, you would use 2020 data on election participation when you wouldn't even acknowledge the outcome of the same election," Morelle said.

Earlier in the debate, Jordan claimed there was no need for Democratic bills on voting rights since the turnout of the 2020 election was so huge.

Jordan has been a staunch proponent of the BIG Lie and voted against counting electoral college votes even after the insurrection at the US Capitol.

Jordan meekly replied, "I have acknowledged."

Rep. Morelle replied, "Have you? Did Joe Biden win the election? There was no fraud. You're prepared to say that?"

Mr. Jordan continued to play his game by refusing to directly answer the simple question that there was no fraud and Biden won fairly.

"He's the President of the United States."

Morelle continued, "That's not what I asked you..Did he win the election? You said, he's the President of the United States. That's because we were here while the Capitol was being besieged by thousands of people intending to overturn -- and stuck around to be able to confirm the results of the Electoral College. That's why you acknowledge the president."

Gym used his usual lie that he was 'only asking questions' and MAGA complaints about the election should be seriously looked into.

Only valid questions with actual evidence and real complaints made by competent people should be looked into -- not conspiracies perpetrated by a narcissistic loser and admitted liars like Rudy Giuliani and the rest of Trump's faux legal team as they tried to overturn the free and fair presidential election of 2020.

Republicans want a good turnout of voters but only the "white kind" of voters actually have as much access as necessary to participate in upcoming elections.