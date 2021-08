The Brad Blog runs down Mr. Pillow's Wild Ride.

The Field Negro doesn't want you to miss how deep the toxic replacement BS runs on the Right.

In "The Self-Destructive American Church," The Doubter's Parish notes how badly the American Church has screwed itself.

Attention space nerds! Big rock coming, but not for awhile...

Round up by Driftglass. Send tips to MBRU (at) crooksandliars (dot) com.