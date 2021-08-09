Zandar Versus The Stupid reminds us that Trump's coup attempt was actually coup attempts (plural) and they came damn close to succeeding.

Free Thought Blog would like you to know that frequently brevity really is the soul of wit. And readability. I don't necessarily agree 100%, but it's a fair point that I will discuss in an upcoming, 20,000 word, 18-part essay.

Brilliant at Breakfast talks about the limits of compassion.

Over at Hullabaloo, Conspiracy as In-Group Pledge Pin.

Round up by Driftglass. Send tips to mbru (at) crooksandliars (dot) com.