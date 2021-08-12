Mississippi Hospital Preps Parking Garage For Field Hospital

Another sign of the times when you have a state that is near the bottom for vaccinations this is the inevitable result. Too many patients and nowhere to put them. Mississippi announced that they are 5-10 days away from total hospital collapse in the state.

I mean, this is -- this is not what they`re warning might happen, this is today, it`s happening right now. The state of Mississippi is in trouble. Again, this is not warning about what might happen, the hospitals in the state are full, including the pediatric hospitals. And the case numbers are rising every day, 6,000 and 7,000 new cases every day, that means 500 hospitalizations over the next few days, according to the state medical director. When the flagship hospital in the state announces that every hospital in the state is above capacity, when they`re announcing there between five to ten days away from total failure of the hospital system in the entire state, this is trouble. I mean, total failure of the hospital system doesn`t mean the hospitals close, but it means, if you call 911 and you can get yourself an ambulance, the ambulance will be turned away at the hospital.

The University of Mississippi Medical Center is clearing out space in the bottom floor of a parking garage to prepare for the construction of a field hospital to handle the burden of an overwhelming influx of new COVID-19 patients. With no staff available to work the excess space, the hospital is requesting federal support in the form of medical professionals to bolster an exhausted and overworked care team. UMMC has broken its own record for volume of hospitalized COVID-19 patients three days in a row. State Health Officer Thomas Dobbs stated earlier this week that the surge would only continue. Today, the Mississippi State Department of Health announced 3,163 new cases of COVID-19. Yesterday, that number was 3,488, the highest single-day report of the entire pandemic. Dr. Alan Jones, director of UMMC’s emergency department, had a stark warning for the state. “If we continue on this trajectory, within the next five to seven or ten days we will see the failure of the hospital system in Mississippi,” he said.