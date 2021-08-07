Politics
Read time: 2 minutes
comments

Florida Shock Jock Who Railed Against Vaccines Dies From COVID

Dick Farrel, a far-right talk radio host who described vaccines as "poison" just over a month ago has succumbed to complications from COVID-19.
By Ed Scarce
Florida Shock Jock Who Railed Against Vaccines Dies From COVID
Image from: Twitter

Farrel often railed against the vaccine on his social media posts, saying: “I am not vaccinated. I am not a sheep." And "I know I don’t need it nor ever will.”

The reports are that as Farrel got sicker and began to realize he was in trouble he urged his friends to get the vaccine.

So it goes.

Source: Newsweek

A Florida radio host who was vehemently outspoken about vaccinations died from COVID-19 complications on Friday.

Dick Farrel, of West Palm Beach, Florida, was beloved by many listeners and supports for his right-wing opinions. Farrel was also known for his thoughts on the COVID-19 vaccine, which he was opposed to taking himself.

Prior to his death, the radio veteran made a number of comments on Facebook regarding Dr. Fauci and the COVID-19 vaccine.

"Fauci, the power tripping lying freak named in the Trump lawsuit," Farrel said in July. "Why take a vax promoted by people who lied 2 u all along about masks, where the virus came from, and the death toll?"

After contracting COVID-19, Farrel recanted a number of statements and urged them to get the vaccine, according to close friends.

Apparently, also a part-time Newsmax host.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team