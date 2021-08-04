Politics
A Statement From Frontier Airlines

Blaire Erskine with her take on the Frontier Airlines controversy. It's a parody, folks.
The recent controversy where an unruly passenger was duct-taped to his seat on a Frontier Airlines flight (for safety concerns), and then the flight attendants were suspended for their actions, proved rich fodder for comedian Blaire Erskine.

"Here at Frontier, we say we have low fares and high customers, and that's especially true when you're on a flight to Florida, which is where the flight was going. So we can't say we are surprised by the events that transpired."

"You know, the thing about the skies is that they are lawless. There are no laws up there, umm, so that means there are no laws on our planes. Our pilots are not licensed, ok? Because they do not have to be, because they are in the sky where there are no laws."

...and so on.

