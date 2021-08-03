'Statement' From 'Representative' For Lindsey Graham

After Sen. Lindsey Graham announced that he had contracted COVID, comedian Blaire Erskine put out this helpful statement to let us all know that Lindsey Graham is fully vaccinated and everything will be ok. "It's a good thing that Senator Graham was vaccinated because the Doctor said if he wasn't he'd be in a lot worse shape, and I don't mean like an octagon or a pear shape...."
Statement from representative for Sen. Lindsey Graham pic.twitter.com/yd3I3aWM4Z
— blaire erskine (@blaireerskine) August 2, 2021