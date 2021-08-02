Politics
Lindsey Graham Comes Down With COVID Before Key Vote On Infrastructure Bill

It is unclear how Graham's positive test will affect the Senate vote on Biden's Infrastructure Bill.
By Red Painter
Graham on 7/30/2021, snarking about the border instead of masking up. Image from: Kevin Dietsch/Getty Images

On Monday afternoon, Lindsey Graham posted two tweets informing the public that he has tested positive for COVID. He is fully vaccinated and reports that his case is mild.

"I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now."

Hopefully that is a sentence that Fox News and other right wing media outlets repeat, because it really is key. Vaccines work.

But, the timing could not be worse (although testing positive is never good).

His vote is needed for the Senate Infrastructure Bill. He reports that he is quarantining for 10 days. Will the Senate allow remote voting? They should.

Joe Manchin had a bunch of folks on a boat on Saturday. Graham was one of them. Many other Senators were as well.

Senate Democrats ARE going back to virtual meetings:

Senator Mark Kelly was on Manchin's boat:

And Senator Rosen.

And Senator Cortez Masto

Thune

Coons too.

7 Senators total, that we know of. That is a LOT of folks that were exposed to someone who is positive for COVID. Let's hope everyone else stays healthy or asymptomatic. Hopefully Senate Majority Leader Schumer will come out with a statement shortly about how they plan to proceed with Senate votes on the Infrastructure Bill. This is CRITICAL.

Also, it's probably a good time to recall the House Trolls' little trip to the Senate to performatively complain about masks. That was on July 29th. The photo at the top was taken on July 30th, by the way, and even there old Lindz doesn't look especially well.

UPDATE 1:

