Lindsey Graham Comes Down With COVID Before Key Vote On Infrastructure Bill

On Monday afternoon, Lindsey Graham posted two tweets informing the public that he has tested positive for COVID. He is fully vaccinated and reports that his case is mild.

I was just informed by the House physician I have tested positive for #COVID19 even after being vaccinated.



I started having flu-like symptoms Saturday night and went to the doctor this morning. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 2, 2021

I feel like I have a sinus infection and at present time I have mild symptoms.



I will be quarantining for ten days.



I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now.



My symptoms would be far worse. — Lindsey Graham (@LindseyGrahamSC) August 2, 2021

"I am very glad I was vaccinated because without vaccination I am certain I would not feel as well as I do now."

Hopefully that is a sentence that Fox News and other right wing media outlets repeat, because it really is key. Vaccines work.

But, the timing could not be worse (although testing positive is never good).

Graham was one of the 17 GOP senators who voted to move ahead on the bipartisan infrastructure bill. If the vote is close on final procedural hurdle, then his vote could be needed. Also remains to be seen if he’s back in time for budget vote — or if other senators isolate — Manu Raju (@mkraju) August 2, 2021

His vote is needed for the Senate Infrastructure Bill. He reports that he is quarantining for 10 days. Will the Senate allow remote voting? They should.

Joe Manchin had a bunch of folks on a boat on Saturday. Graham was one of them. Many other Senators were as well.

Sen. Joe Manchin entertained a small group of senators on his houseboat this weekend -- and Sen. Lindsey Graham was in attendance, according to a source with knowledge of the situation.



Manchin's office declined to comment on the attendance on his boat. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) August 2, 2021

Senate Democrats ARE going back to virtual meetings:

Senate Democrats, who had resumed holding leadership meetings in person recently, are now back to holding them virtually, according to Sen. Debbie Stabenow. This comes in the aftermath of the Sen. Graham news.



It’s unclear if each side will have their lunches tomorrow in person — Manu Raju (@mkraju) August 2, 2021

Senator Mark Kelly was on Manchin's boat:

MORE: Sen. Mark Kelly also was on Joe Manchin's houseboat this weekend when Graham was in attendance.



"Sen. Kelly came into contact with Sen. Graham during a bipartisan gathering this weekend hosted by Sen. Manchin," Kelly spokesman Jacob Peters told me. — Manu Raju (@mkraju) August 2, 2021

And Senator Rosen.

Sen. Rosen also in attendance. “Senator Rosen spent time with Senator Graham this weekend at a bipartisan gathering. Senator Rosen is fully vaccinated, and complying with CDC and OAP guidance for exposure to a COVID-positive individual,” Rosen spox Katherine Schneider says — Manu Raju (@mkraju) August 2, 2021

And Senator Cortez Masto

Sen. Cortez Masto also on Manchin boat with Graham



“Over the weekend, Senator Cortez Masto attended Senator Manchin’s bipartisan get-together, which was also attended by Senator Graham,” says spox Lauren Wodarski, adding she’s fully vaxxed and following guidelines — Manu Raju (@mkraju) August 2, 2021

Thune

Thune also on Manchin boat

“Immediately after learning that Sen. Graham had tested positive, Sen. Thune, who is fully vaccinated, followed the appropriate recommendations, including being tested himself, and he tested negative,” says Thune spox Ryan Wrasse — Manu Raju (@mkraju) August 2, 2021

Coons too.

Chris Coons tells reporters he was also on Manchin’s boat with Graham - and has been tested and awaiting results — Manu Raju (@mkraju) August 2, 2021

7 Senators total, that we know of. That is a LOT of folks that were exposed to someone who is positive for COVID. Let's hope everyone else stays healthy or asymptomatic. Hopefully Senate Majority Leader Schumer will come out with a statement shortly about how they plan to proceed with Senate votes on the Infrastructure Bill. This is CRITICAL.

Also, it's probably a good time to recall the House Trolls' little trip to the Senate to performatively complain about masks. That was on July 29th. The photo at the top was taken on July 30th, by the way, and even there old Lindz doesn't look especially well.

House Republicans are protesting the mask mandate by walking to the Senate, where masks are not mandated by Capitol physician pic.twitter.com/sFD6AVnbr3 — Scott Wong (@scottwongDC) July 29, 2021

