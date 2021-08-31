Media Bites
Veteran Rips 'Media Propaganda Machine' For Exploiting Marine Deaths

Army veteran Marie Triplett warned that the media "propaganda machine" is using the death of 13 Marines in Afghanistan to gin up anger.
In a TikTok post on Sunday, Triplett said she is disturbed by people who "are really raging at the 13 soldiers that died in Afghanistan."

"My heart goes out to their families," she remarked, "but if you have been silent about the averaging of nine soldiers dying every month for the last 20 years, if you have never once talked about the 20,000 soldiers that have come back wounded from this war, if you don't talk about the veteran suicide rate that is currently plaguing our veterans stateside, I hate to tell you this but you are not the advocate for the military that you think you are."

"Your strings are being puppeted by the propaganda machine and you are being told to be angry," Triplett continued. "I'm going to politely ask you to stop using those heroes' deaths to prop up your political agenda. It's disgusting."

