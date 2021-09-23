Politics
Bet You Don't Know That GOP Is BLOCKING Vote On Debt Ceiling

They're not just refusing to vote to lift the debt ceiling, they're filibustering it. Yes, they really do want to blow up the economy so they can blame Democrats.
By Susie Madrak
1 hour ago by Susie Madrak
Joy Reid went after Mitch McConnell & Co. over their willingness to destroy the economy just to own the libs.

"They are refusing to vote to increase the debt ceiling. According to a report from Moody's, a prolonged debt ceiling breach could wipe out $15 trillion in household wealth and surge the unemployment rate to 9%," she said.

"It is so bad that six former Treasury secretaries wrote a letter imploring Congress to extend the limit, saying allowing an unprecedented default could cause serious economic harm. Confronted with the reality, Republicans say of course the U.S. can't default on the loans. They refuse to help Democrats in any way. Just two years ago, Mitch McConnell made it clear the consequences of default would be dire, but now he's saying Republicans actually have no role to play in seeing the country stay afloat.

REPORTER: So you are expecting to raise the debt ceiling once again?

McCONNELL: Of course. We'll never have America default. America can't default. That would be a disaster. The facts are indisputable. This is a totally democratic government. They have an obligation to raise the debt ceiling and they will do it. Don't play Russian roulette with our economy. Step up and raise the debt ceiling.

As Reid points out, McConnell doesn't care what happens to Americans.

BUT JOY, YOU MISSED SOMETHING REALLY, REALLY IMPORTANT that the media is simply not covering!

That's right. They're not just refusing to raise the debt ceiling, THEY'RE BLOCKING THE VOTE WITH A FILIBUSTER.

Maybe the President of the Senate can overrule a filibuster objection and see whether Manchin and Sinema will still vote to default the country.

And maybe the media will learn how to accurately frame a story.

