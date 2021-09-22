CNN Host Claps Back At Reporter Calling Debt Ceiling 'Toxic Vote' For Dems

CNN host Kate Bolduan clapped back at CNN Manu Raju's description of raising the debt ceiling when he described it as a "toxic vote," but only for Democrats. Republicans' refusal to pay the bills they charged on the credit card are irrelevant to Raju, apparently.

As I wrote earlier, the Beltway media is aiding Republicans in their efforts to destroy the United States economy by playing political games and refusing to raise the debt ceiling.

After interviewing Sen. Elizabeth Warren, who blasted Raju for using Republican talking points, the CNN reporter then claimed that if Democrats raise the debt ceiling on a procedural measure it would be a "toxic vote."

To whom?

There has never been any fallout in the history of this country for a politician or party about raising the debt ceiling. To call it toxic is utterly ridiculous and sounded like a job pitch for Fox News.

Raju should know better. Luckily, host Kate Bolduan did know better.

Wrapping up his interview with Sen. Warren, Raju said to Bolduan, "They need to raise the debt limit by mid-October. And they also don't want to own that politically toxic vote of raising the borrowing limit so you're seeing what's happening here, Kate, a slow moving train wreck."

"I still do wonder how politically toxic it is to take that vote that you're talking about because I don't know if anyone has lost an election because they voted to raise the debt ceiling," Bolduan shot back.

Raju seems not to understand what the debt ceiling is at all. It's not a vote raising the borrowing limit.

Raising the debt ceiling allows our country to pay off what it has already borrowed. It's making good on our fiscal and financial responsibilities as a nation.

America would be reneging on its financial promises.

It would destroy our economy.

And in Raju's mind the party responsible for this financial collapse would not be Republican obstructionists.

Wake the f**k up!