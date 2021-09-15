Fox And Friends: Trump Clone Larry Elder Was Big Loser In California Recall

Fox and Friends was dejected this morning after the thrashing Republicans took over the California governor recall election Tuesday night.

Throughout their program Brian Kilmeade bitched and moaned about the great state of California and the problems we have, of which Larry Elder and every other Republican running offered no solutions for.

What was a through point for the program, though, was how the extreme right-wing Trump clone Larry Elder energized the Democratic voter base.

"Gavin Newsom was very effective in changing it from 'Okay, I know .5 million signed the petition to recall me because of the coronavirus,' but in the last couple of weeks Larry Elder emerged as the front-runner -- suddenly he said 'Okay, who do you want? Do you want me or Larry Elder who is a Trump clone?" co-host Steve Doocy observed.

A very agitated Brian Kilmeade said the results were like they were for Traitor Trump in 2020, but actually Elder and the Republicans did worse in the recall in the initial results, which represented nearly 70 percent of the total vote.

Kilmeade and his brethren had been spouting the notion that there was a good chance Newsom would be recalled or it would be very close. Getting the same or even slightly better numbers as 2020 was a disaster.

You can't put the lipstick on an Elder, Brian.

FiveThiryEight's podcast discussed how the first poll done by Survey USA (around 3:27 mark) was very misleading, which resulted in very bad numbers for Newsom.

Having Elder on the ballot and Fox News' help putting him ahead of the pack helped to animate some Democrats to vote for sure, so we thank them, but it was by no means a bipartisan operation to remove the incumbent governor at any point in time.

Republican hopes hinged mainly on Democrats not voting at all in a special election.

That failed miserably, as did Elder.