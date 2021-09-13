Larry Elder And FoxQ Lie About Voter Fraud In California Recall

Fox News has run many segments during the run-up to the California Republican recall election coming up tomorrow, and now they are helping Larry Elder pre-game his likely loss. (VOTE NO, Californians!)

Fox and Friends Co-host Rachael Campos Duffy brought the assist to Elder, Fox's preferred recall candidate.

Larry Elder, the man who believes southern slave owners may be eligible to receive reparations, concurs!

Campos-Duffy complained that many Democrats are coming from outside the state to aid Gavin Newsom. That's because nobody wants a right-wing buffoon to take the reins of the state and visions of 2003 loom overhead.

"I'm worried about fraud," Campos-Duffy said.

"You know when they found that meth addict with 300 ballots in the trunk of his car. Are you hearing any other stories like that and how worried are you that that might be part of the selection?" she asked.

Elder replied," I am worried about fraud and we have an election integrity project (Cyber Ninjas?) set up on my website."

AP reported that "a man found passed out in a car had more than 300 unopened mail-in ballots for the gubernatorial recall election. The man was arrested Aug. 16 after being found in a store parking lot in Torrance, police said."

However, it was a part of a larger robbery of mail and not a conspiracy against Elder.

It was debunked by Torrance police ten days ago.

Torrance Police Sgt. Ron Salary said the ballots were a small fraction of the mail stolen, and that while the investigation is ongoing, it did not appear to be part of any larger election-related plot. “When someone gets caught committing a crime, that means the system is working,” said Jenna Dresner, spokesperson for the state’s Office of Election Cybersecurity. “In this case, it was a matter of general mail theft and was referred to the appropriate federal and local law enforcement authorities to investigate and prosecute as needed.”

Free and fair elections are becoming a thing of the past for the GOP. Every time they lose, they'll start some bogus "voter integrity scheme" and push a big lie about fraud.

That's a very scary thing for this country.