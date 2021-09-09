Larry Elder Says Southern Slave Owners Deserve Reparations

Republican California recall hopeful Larry Elder claimed southern slave owners were due reparations after they lost the Civil War without noting that they already received reparations after Lincoln emancipated the slaves.

Elder was speaking with white nationalist Candace Owens. (Yeah, I know, she's Black, but makes it clear she identifies with Hitler and his crew more so than MLK) While discussing reparations to Black Americans, Elder made this off-the-wall argument supporting reparations for slave owners and their property.

Elder was discussing British slave-owners who were compensated by the British government when suddenly he weirdly pivoted to the Civil war.

"So when people talk about reparations, do they really want to have that conversation?" Elder asked.

When he says people he means the Black community.

"Like it or not slavery was legal and so their (South) property, their legal property was taken away from them after the Civil War," he continued. "So you can make an argument that the people who are owed reparations are not only just Black people but also the people whose 'property' was taken away after the end of the Civil War."

WTF is he talking about? Only a complete moron of the highest order would make such a claim to attack left-leaning Black Americans.

There is no conversation to be had. What this right-wing fool took out of context was the Slave Compensation Act 1837 in the United Kingdom, which ended slavery by compensating slave owners for relinquishing their slaves. But it was legislated through the British Parliament and not through a long, bloody, vicious Civil War.

When one side loses a war, there is no compensation or reparations to the loser. The South lost. End of story.

Did Nazi Germany get reparations after they lost the war because their country was bombed all to hell?

Did Germany make a case for receiving compensation? No, Germany paid out reparations to the victors.

This is the maggot that wants to be California's governor: Larry Elder, the self-proclaimed Black face of white supremacy.