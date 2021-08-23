Darryl Issa Says Sexism Is Okay If You're A Republican

So Larry "Charm School" Elder thinks he'd make a great Governor of California.

And Republicans know they can't win fair and square in a general election, so they pull this recall BS in an off year when fewer voters are engaged. And THEN they run idiotic candidates like Caitlyn Jenner (who got her reality tv show so she's suspended her "campaign" which served its purpose) ...and Larry Elder, whose opinion of women is reflected in this statement, played this weekend on CNN.

On the topic of the Women's March in 2017 Elder said on his conservative radio show, "When you look at all these women that have marched, something like 2 million women, Donald Trump has probably gotten more obese women off the couch and in the streets working out than Michelle Obama did in eight years."

Former Congressional Benghazi liar Darryl Issa was asked to respond.

ISSA: I think Larry Elder, with tens of thousands of hours on the air, entertaining and thought-provoking, if that's the -- ACOSTA: You know, that's not entertaining. That's disgusting. What he had said is disgusting. I mean, that's not entertainment. ISSA: Well, I appreciate -- I appreciate, Jim, your saying its disgusting. That certainly was, by most people's standards, a quip of a radio talk show person who, like plenty of the famous ones, including Rush Limbaugh, who used various statements including some bombastic statements from time to time to make a point. In tens of thousands of hours, if that's the best you have, you don't really have anything on Larry Elder.

Jim Acosta pointed out that there's plenty more on Larry Elder. And the latest news? He's in hot water over, gasp, not disclosing his finances properly.

California regulators have launched an investigation into whether recall election gubernatorial candidate Larry Elder failed to properly disclose his income sources, according to the Fair Political Practices Commission.https://t.co/S28zrKDMXT pic.twitter.com/27W7AaPKOA — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) August 22, 2021

Elder is the leading contender vying to replace Gov. Gavin Newsom in the Sept. 14 recall election.



This is not the first time Elder has run into disclosure problems.



Read more from @adamelmahrek at https://t.co/S28zrKDMXT — Los Angeles Times (@latimes) August 22, 2021

Larry Elder sued in order to bypass the requirement of providing tax returns when running for governor (the way Newsom had to when he ran). So he doesn't want anyone to know where his money comes from or goes to. #RecallGavinNewsom — J Bish (@singforfood) August 23, 2021

And don't get me started on his promise to turn California's Covid strategy into FLORIDA'S.

#VoteNoOnRecall California!!!