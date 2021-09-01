Larry Elder Proves He's A Radical Hell-Bent On Destroying California

CNN decided to elevate California's top GOP recall candidate Larry Elder, since he's at the top of the polls for Governor Gavin Newsom's replacement, should the recall succeed. Just as a refresher, for Gavin Newsom to survive the recall he must have 50 percent of the vote plus 1 more vote.

If the recall succeeds, then one of the nearly 50 unqualified candidates will become governor with a fraction of that vote. At the moment, radio host and overall lunatic Larry Elder is at the top of the heap, polling at 27 percent. That's right, if the No vote doesn't get at least 50% plus one, California's next governor will be elected with around 27 percent of whoever answers question 2.

There's no question: California's recall process is one screwed up, undemocratic passel of laws. Should Newsom survive this recall, the first damn thing he'd better do is get a ballot initiative going to fix them.

At first, I was annoyed with CNN for interviewing Elder. But as I watched, I realized he really is so radical most Californians will recoil in horror. So I clipped the whole thing.

On COVID, Elder vows to roll back mask and vaccine mandates. California has at least partially vaccinated 80 percent of our eligible inhabitants over age 12, but Elder would still like to kill as many as possible.

"I'm going to follow the science," Elder told reporter Joe Johns. "I'm going to -- I don't believe the science suggests that young people should be vaccinated. I don't believe science suggests that young people should have to wear masks at school. I'm not sure the science alone has said that at all. And young people are not likely to contract the coronavirus. And when they do, their symptoms are likely to be mild and not likely to be hospitalized and they're certainly not likely to die."

All of those claims are false. The Delta variant is far more transmissible and more deadly to children under the age of 12. The science on masks is clear: Masked children and teachers prevent the transmission of the virus, as Johns reported.

"The science says he's wrong on two counts," said Johns. "Millions of children have tested positive for covid-19, and masks are proven to prevent the spread of the virus."

But wait, there's more. As Johns noted, Elder "was the voice of conservative rage on the radio" for 27 years and has views as radical as the rage he projects.

On racism, Elder says: "Blacks exaggerate the significance of racism. Affirmative action is wrong."

On systemic racism: "Studies do not show that the police are pulling black people over just because they're black. It is false."

He also lies. He is opposed to any minimum wage, yet claims "that's not even close to anything on my agenda list."

Mhm.

On immigration, he wrote a 2010 column suggesting a constitutional amendment to deny citizenship to children of undocumented immigrants. Yeah, that's a solid Republican talking point and definitely part of their midterm strategy. So when he is asked about whether he would deny medical care and education to undocumented immigrants and says it's "not even close to anything on [his] agenda," that is also a lie.

There are more lies, about women, Trump, and whether he wants Trump's endorsement. Of course he wants Trump's endorsement, but in this state, that endorsement is the kiss of death. We can only hope that happens.

Elder cannot become the governor of this great state. Californians, vote No on Question 1 and leave Question 2 blank.