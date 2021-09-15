Fox News Has A Very Strict Vaccine Mandate

Mandates work. For the NFL, and for the largest right wing propaganda network in America.
Tuesday night Chris Hayes outlined the efforts of several NFL teams to require vaccines of those attending games in their home stadiums. Some teams are even offering vaccines at the gate.
And then there's the news that Fox News employees have their own vaccine mandate. Ninty percent of Fox News employees at their NYC headquarters are vaccinated. Those that are not are REQUIRED to have, get this, DAILY covid testing.
As Haye's pointed out, that's stricter than what Biden is calling for in his OSHA-based directive.
I think the prime time hosts on Fox should quit in protest, don't you?