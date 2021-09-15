Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Fox News Has A Very Strict Vaccine Mandate

Now all their hosts have to quit in protest, right? Right?
By Frances Langum
1 hour ago by Frances Langum
Views:

Mandates work. For the NFL, and for the largest right wing propaganda network in America.

Tuesday night Chris Hayes outlined the efforts of several NFL teams to require vaccines of those attending games in their home stadiums. Some teams are even offering vaccines at the gate.

And then there's the news that Fox News employees have their own vaccine mandate. Ninty percent of Fox News employees at their NYC headquarters are vaccinated. Those that are not are REQUIRED to have, get this, DAILY covid testing.

As Haye's pointed out, that's stricter than what Biden is calling for in his OSHA-based directive.

I think the prime time hosts on Fox should quit in protest, don't you?

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team