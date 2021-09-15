Fox News Has A Very Strict Vaccine Mandate

Mandates work. For the NFL, and for the largest right wing propaganda network in America.

Tuesday night Chris Hayes outlined the efforts of several NFL teams to require vaccines of those attending games in their home stadiums. Some teams are even offering vaccines at the gate.

And then there's the news that Fox News employees have their own vaccine mandate. Ninty percent of Fox News employees at their NYC headquarters are vaccinated. Those that are not are REQUIRED to have, get this, DAILY covid testing.

As Haye's pointed out, that's stricter than what Biden is calling for in his OSHA-based directive.

You have it backwards. They get the vaccine but lie about not having it so they can pander to their base. Look at Fox. They have a full vaccine mandate, have had it for months. Yet Tucker and friends still spew this bullshit. — National Champion School Graduate (@icedbrew2) September 15, 2021

Fox News' vaccine requirements are more stringent than what the Biden plan is, so I think just for the night I'm going to thread the Fox shows attacking Biden's requirements while completely ignoring that their employers mandate goes quite a bit furtherhttps://t.co/MaRV7vRlKu — Andrew Lawrence (@ndrew_lawrence) September 14, 2021

If the whole country had fox's vaccine mandate policy this pandemic would be over — 🌊 Robert V 🌊 (@RobertVonA) September 15, 2021

I think the prime time hosts on Fox should quit in protest, don't you?