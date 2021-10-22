Fox Hosts Claim They Have A COVID 'Protocol,' Not A Mandate

On Fox and Friends earlier this morning, the three co-hosts took umbrage that President Biden said Fox News has a vaccine mandate.

While moaning and complaining, the Fox hosts misstated the Biden Administration vaccine policies as well as their own company's.

Host Brian Kilmeade claimed President Biden was using misinformation on his network.

"You have a testing option at Fox, so what he said is totally inaccurate," Brian said.

Steve Doocy played Lou Costello and said, "We don't have a mandate. We have a protocol."



Ainsley agreed, "Right."

Kilmeade, "That's a little different so why don't you go tell the president."

I love when President Biden trolls Fox News, the main spreaders of lies and COVID misinformation. Why won't Fox News executives and other hosts clearly state the company's position? Because it's contrary to what they tell their viewers to do in their own lives.

Co-host Ainsley Earhardt, who doesn't know what the Biden administration's policy is on vaccines, or is lying on purpose said, "Why don't they do that in all of these government positions."

"Why don't they say let's test you every day. A lot of would people do that."

Here's the Biden policy: Requiring Federal Contractors to Ensure their Workers are Vaccinated or Tested Weekly

Building on the President’s announcement in July to strengthen safety requirements for unvaccinated federal workers, the President has signed an Executive Order to take those actions a step further and require all federal executive branch workers to be vaccinated. The President also signed an Executive Order directing that this standard be extended to employees of contractors that do business with the federal government. As part of this effort, the Department of Defense, the Department of Veterans Affairs, the Indian Health Service, and the National Institute of Health will complete implementation of their previously announced vaccination requirements that cover 2.5 million people.

But anti-VAXers will not comply with any regulations because they claim it's the liberal agenda, whatever that means.

Doocy replied that Fox News has that option. "We do that here. We do it just outside studio D."

Kilmeade then said Delta Airlines employees told him that there is a testing option but they have to pay for their own test.

Private companies have tons of leeway to make their own COVID policies.

The amount of lies in this short segment is astounding.

Fox News hosts used the potato/potatoe meme to pretend they don't have COVID mandates at the network. But theirs is much tougher than the one for federal employees.

*** The federal COVID mandate does not have testing as an option for their employees.