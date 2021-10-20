Fox News Hosts Admit Fox Has Very Strict Covid Protocols

Earlier today Steve Doocy, Ainsley Earhardt and Brian Kilmeade explained how tough Fox News's Covid restrictions are in their workplace.

Setting up the next segment to blast all government and corporate vaccine mandates, the three MAGA hosts opened up their second hour on Wednesday this way.

Doocy said, "Right, I mean, our company — like a lot of companies have vaccine requirements — we either had to have gotten the shots, or get tested every day. And when we're in common areas, everybody needs to wear a mask. There are a lot of companies coast to coast, I was just looking at brand new ones — General Electric, Union Pacific are requiring their employees to get the shots. They’ve joined Tyson Food, Walmart, Boeing, IBM, Raytheon, already on board. What's happening now here in New York City — "

Kilmeade said, "So they're saying get the shot or you’re fired."

"Essentially," Doocy replied.

Earhardt jumped in, "Some of them are saying you can get tested."

Kilmeade replied, "Fantastic. Be prepared to lose 10 to 15% of your workforce. I hope that's OK."

The next eight minutes or so the Fox and Friends hosts railed against government mandates for their workers as well as other companies that are implementing similar protocols to protect their workers and customers from the infectious virus.

Tucker Carlson has been promoting anti-vax propaganda religiously throughout Biden's administration and has refused to articulate what the COVID work requirements are at Fox news, because it undermines his horrific argument.

I just wrote an article about this yesterday: Tucker Refuses To Say What The Fox News COVID Policy Is.



It took about a minute for F&F to explain their working environment, but Carlson lies through his teeth and cackles like a hyena to deflect from the truth.

If Carlson and the rest of the Fox News crew are so against mandates as they scream out almost every hour of every day, why aren't Fox News hosts, reporters and crews walking out and quitting over their company's strict COVID vaccine and testing requirements?