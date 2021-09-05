Giuliani: 9/11 Happened Because Bill Clinton Is A 'Sucker'

Former New York City Mayor Rudy Giuliani on Sunday suggested that former President Bill Clinton is to blame for the terrorist attacks of September 11, 2001 because he is a "sucker."

Giuliani made the remarks during an interview on WTTG.

"To break our spirit, to demoralize us, you take our financial center, our military center, our political center all in one shot," the former mayor explained. "And those weak Americans -- remember, [Al Qaeda] had attacked us a couple of times and declared war against us, and basically Bill Clinton kind of did what Biden just did."

"You know, a little strike here, a little strike there, a couple of fields that had no people in it," he continued. "All that said to [Osama bin Laden] is, 'I've got a sucker on my hands. I can hit this guy and who knows. I might not get anything.'"