Hannity Suddenly Hates 'So Called' Doctors Discussing COVID On TV

How quickly Hannity forgets that Fox News endlessly promoted frauds like Dr. Scott Atlas and COVID denier Alex Berensen.
By John Amato
3 hours ago by John Amato
in an effort to rewrite traitor Trump's despicable behavior during the pandemic, Fox News host Sean Hannity attacked all highly regarded medical professionals going on television.

On his Wednesday evening program, Hannity left no doubt about where he stands on COVID.

Hannity said, "Now, to the COVID question, Kayleigh McEnany. You know, I really worry about these so-called doctors playing doctor on TV and in Washington, that don't know a whole lot, that have been an awful lot wrong and they've gotten a lot wrong, and even the experts have gotten even more wrong and then we have the Fauci cover-up."

All competent medical professionals and CDC officials that have gone on television to help us cope with the pandemic have done their best to promote vaccinations, social distancing and wearing masks to combat the highly infectious virus.

Unfortunately, it's been the right wing-media complex led by Fox News hosts and guests that have continued to bash all local, state, and federal mandates implemented to protect the health and safety of their people.

Hannity continued, "The reality is, is that I want people to take it seriously. I've given out my list of things that you've got to do. I would add to that now that we have breakthrough cases, ask your doctor, if you have one, about therapeutics like Regeneron that nobody ever talks about."

Hosting and promoting people like Dr. Scott Atlas, which then became the leader of Trump's disastrous COVIDtask force, and Covid deniers like Alex Berensen were used to thwart real medical professionals dealing with the pandemic.

That's on you, Sean Hannity, and your workmates. Inventing a "Fauci Cover-Up"? We see you.

Sep 09, 2021

