Have No Fear! Florida Man Is Here!

When one hears the term "Florida Man," it usually means something strange and usually grotesque is coming, like a guy high on bath salts eating the face off another person or a Republican congressman being a sexual predator.

This Florida Man is strange, but he also proves that all heroes don't wear capes when he captures an alligator using a trash bin - while wearing flip flops!

Bruh said by any means necessary.🤔😂 🐊 pic.twitter.com/V89Sy0auce — J- 🌎✨ (@MajorFactor2) September 29, 2021

And you just know he is the real deal when he already has a theme song!

Here's a folk song celebrating the Florida Man Who Caught An Alligator In A Trash Can: pic.twitter.com/ONm18l4Otc — Jonathan Mann (@songadaymann) September 29, 2021

This story does go a long way to explain why I live where the air can hurt your face in the winter. No gators here!

