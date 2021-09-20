Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Insurance Companies Stop Being 'Nice': Covid Will Cost You

Your unvaccinated body, the insurance company's choice.
By Frances Langum
Insurance Companies Stop Being 'Nice': Covid Will Cost You
Image from: @bluegal (Composite) original via Unsplash

The days when insurance companies would waive co-pays and deductibles for COVID hospitalizations are over.

And a reminder, the vaccine is still free, and some places give you a gift card for coming in for a shot. Washington Post:

America’s Health Insurance Plans, the industry’s lobbying and trade group, said insurance companies began to reinstate cost-sharing for covid treatment as vaccines became available and in recognition that the coronavirus will be an ongoing health challenge.

“After a year and a half, it’s pretty clear that covid is here to stay, that this is a continuing health condition,” AHIP spokesman David Allen said. “When it comes to treatment, we’re looking at it like we would treat any other health condition.”

The industry says it is not using the return of deductibles as financial incentive for people to get vaccines. To encourage vaccinations, the industry is focused on ``carrots, not sticks,” Allen said, with programs targeting education and making sure no one is billed for receiving vaccines.

Sure.

Hey, freedom-loving Americans do have a choice: get a free vaccine or spin the wheel and end up with thousands of dollars in medical debt, because 'Merica.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

HHS To Make Birth Control Free For All Women

HHS To Make Birth Control Free For All Women

The federal Department of Health and Human Services (DHHS) was expected Monday to announce new guidelines that would require health insurance companies to cover women’s health care services, including birth control and and breast exams, [...]
By David
comments
Aug 01, 2011

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team