Insurance Companies Stop Being 'Nice': Covid Will Cost You

The days when insurance companies would waive co-pays and deductibles for COVID hospitalizations are over.

And a reminder, the vaccine is still free, and some places give you a gift card for coming in for a shot. Washington Post:

America’s Health Insurance Plans, the industry’s lobbying and trade group, said insurance companies began to reinstate cost-sharing for covid treatment as vaccines became available and in recognition that the coronavirus will be an ongoing health challenge. “After a year and a half, it’s pretty clear that covid is here to stay, that this is a continuing health condition,” AHIP spokesman David Allen said. “When it comes to treatment, we’re looking at it like we would treat any other health condition.” The industry says it is not using the return of deductibles as financial incentive for people to get vaccines. To encourage vaccinations, the industry is focused on ``carrots, not sticks,” Allen said, with programs targeting education and making sure no one is billed for receiving vaccines.

Sure.

Hey, freedom-loving Americans do have a choice: get a free vaccine or spin the wheel and end up with thousands of dollars in medical debt, because 'Merica.