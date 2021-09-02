Gaetz Threatens To Seize Pelosi's Phone Records In 2022?

Rep. Matt Gaetz (R-FL) lashed out at House Speaker Nancy Pelosi (D-CA) this week after a House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol moved to have his phone and computer records preserved.

Gaetz told Real America's Voice that Republicans would retaliate by seizing Pelosi's phone records if they take over the House of Representatives in 2022.

"The reason Nancy Pelosi is doing this is because they want to cast this cloud of criminality," he complained. "Nancy Pelosi better be careful what she wishes for because if the new tradition when one party gains power in the House of Representatives is that you investigate the personal records and the personal lives of the people who are out of power, well then 2022 and 2023 are going to be very difficult years for the Democrats."

"Maybe we ought to look at Nancy Pelosi's phone records with her husband," the congressman continued, "who benefited millions of dollars off of stock trades and technology bills that were moving through the legislative process."

Gaetz went on to list other Democratic lawmakers who could have their records seized.

"This is unprecedented, this is Marxist and I look forward to standing up against it," he opined.

Gaetz also suggested that Republicans could retaliate against the CEOs of telephone companies that comply with congressional investigations.

"Resist these efforts to really weaponize the Congress against its own members and elected representatives," he demanded.

Gaetz is not the only Republican lawmaker to loudly complain about the request to preserve records. House Minority Leader Kevin McCarthy (R-CA) has joined Reps. Marjorie Taylor Greene (R-GA) and Mo Brooks (R-AL) with vocal opposition to the investigation.