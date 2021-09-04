Above, Semisonic - Closing Time, which could be a metaphor for Choice in Texas, OR —as some of our bloggers note— Texas itself; there’s a boycott brewing with the hashtag #BoycottTexas.

The Rude Pundit talks about the hot earful garbage of that Texas law, too.

Infidel753 tells us about Texas's revolutionary law.

The New Civil Rights Movement tells us that the Texas boycott is gathering steam!

Tell Me A Story lists some Texas' companies we could boycott.

Bonus Track: We usually reserve this spot for a bit of pop culture, but today we go to Vagabond Scholar where our fellow curator Batocchio eulogizes the founder of Mike's Blog Round-Up, Mike Finnigan. There's a lot of music, a life well-lived.

Round-up by Tengrain who blogs at Mock, Paper, Scissors. You can follow Tengrain on the Twitters, too. Send tips, requests, and suggestions to mbru@crooksandliars.com (with For MBRU in the subject line).