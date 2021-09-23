My Mother, The Space Alien

Nala-Joye, a five-year-old little girl in Houston, went on a major crying jag because she saw her mother's passport and thought her mom was a space alien like in the move "Men in Black."

My daughter found my passport today & she thought it was paperwork to show I’m an alien 👽😂. Shoulda never let her watch MIB pic.twitter.com/blvBAHX2Zn

A local TV station picked up the story:

The video shows Nala-Joye pointing at a picture of Earth in her mom's passport while sobbing.

"What do you think that means?" the girl's mother, Shaakira Brandon, asked.

Through tears, the little girl accused her mother of being an alien.

"You think that means I'm an alien?!" Brandon replied. "You scared of mommy now?"

Her mother explained to her that the passport just showed the places she has traveled on Earth, but that didn't stop the tears.