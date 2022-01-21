Snow Prep: The South Vs The Midwest

I stumbled across this video earlier today and have been laughing ever since, mostly because it's so true. The Midwestern lady has it down pat. We really do talk like we all just stepped out of the movie Fargo, doncha know? I also remember leaving the Land Of Cheese to go down to Florida one December to watch Dem Packers take on the Bucs. The temperatures ranged from the mid-50s into the mid-60s. We Midwesterns were walking around in shorts and T-shirts enjoying the balmy warmth while the locals were walking around buried in their heaviest parkas. We were looking at each other and wondering what the hell is wrong with them.

Now, you have to excuse me. I have to get my brandy luge primed. We're supposed to get snow this weekend and the Pack is playing Saturday night, you betcha. I got to go get some beer, brats and brandy before then. You gotta be properly provisioned, doncha know?

Open thread below...