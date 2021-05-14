Misc
Phillip The Inferior Desecrator

Phillip worked hard to surprise his Momma when she came home
By Chris capper Li...

Meet Phillip, the Golden Retriever puppy. Phillip is also an Inferior Desecrator, er, Interior Decorator beyond compare.

I laugh every time I watch the video, not because of what Phillip had done, but because I am familiar with encountering that situation. Our first dog, Beau, was still a very active puppy who also had pretty severe separation anxiety, especially when I wasn't home. One day, I came home from work and found this:

The one issue I do have with the owner is that Phillip is not a "bad boy" as she labels him. He's a rambunctious little puppy that was merely doing what comes naturally to rambunctious little puppies when they don't have the proper training. The blame also falls on the owner for not planning ahead, such as putting all those papers in a drawer and/or getting a kennel for Phillip when they are away from home.

Open thread below...

