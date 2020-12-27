Goodest Doggo Sings Along To Pavarotti

Cuteness overload. Much needed.
This is Hugo Fox. He loves opera and Luciano Pavarotti is his favorite artist.
Just watch and listen when his favorite part of the song comes up.
This is the best thing you’ll see today.. ?? pic.twitter.com/GCJDolqxOq
— Buitengebieden (@buitengebieden_) December 25, 2020
Best story told in reply?
My neighbor Antonio Cervantez would give me a dollar every time I knocked on his door to let him know that Pavarotti was on PBS. Not a bad hustle for an 8 year old kid in 1982.
— гєץ ςคгɭ๏ร єɭ ςгยєɭ (@LemuriaRising) December 26, 2020
Best (worst?) pun?
Of course he loves Pooch-ini!!
— Steve Kostyniak (@skostyniak) December 25, 2020