Peabody - The Smallest Horse In The World

Peabody was given a bad hand in life from birth. His legs were twisted, his jaws didn't line up so he couldn't eat and he was so small that he couldn't even reach his mother's udder. They were going to put him down.

But then a guardian angel swept in, driving across the country to rescue him. They got him special shoes, his legs straightened and his head grew enough for his jaws to align themselves. He is now living his best life ever, even getting to eat while being held on his daddy's lap!

I hope this gets you through your week well.

Open thread below...