Conservative Judge Rules Against Anti-Vaxxers In Healthcare Employees' Case

Federal Judge David Bunning upheld St. Elizabeth Healthcare's requirement that all its employees be vaccinated against COVID-19, in the first big test case for private employers.
By Aliza Worthington
Image from: Wikimedia Commons

Since good news and sanity are in short supply, we thought you could use this:

Federal Judge David Bunning upheld St. Elizabeth Healthcare's requirement that all its employees be vaccinated against COVID-19, in the first big test case for private employers. This ruling is even more satisfying because Judge Bunning is the son of former U.S. Senator Jim Bunning, one of the most rigidly conservative U.S. senators of his time. Judge Bunning, on the other hand, has ruled against the likes of Kim Davis, the woman who made herself infamous by refusing same-sex couples marriage licenses in Kentucky, ordering her to jail.

In this case, he ruled that "[t]he employees of St. Elizabeth Healthcare failed to establish that their individual liberties were being violated by the vaccine requirement of the hospital operator, which has the right to set employment terms," according to Reuters.

They have until October 1, 2021 to get the vaccine if they want to remain employed.

