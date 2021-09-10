Politics
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Trump Is Fantasizing About Boxing With Biden

Trump would hit the canvas faster than he could spew an election fraud lie.
By John Amato

Probably the most physically inept and overweight president in recent history is Donald Trump, and to compensate, his frailties fuel his authoritarian fantasies.

Seeking some sort of media attention, Trump and his son are going to provide --gulp-- commentary in the coming over-the-hill 58-year-old Evander Holyfield fight on September 11th, the 20th anniversary of the 9-11 attacks.

Apparently this has some of Donald's brain synapses firing wildly into his skull.

During a press event Trump was asked who he'd like to fight.

The seditious blowhard said, "Well, if I had to pick somebody in the world—not only a professional boxer, because I'll take a pass on professional boxers. That would be a very dangerous subject. But if I had to box somebody? I think probably my easiest fight would be Joe Biden."

Traitor Trump's training regimen is taking a nap, watching Fox and Friends, switching over to Newsmax, eating a Big Mac, watching more cable for the next five hours, eating three McDonald's fish fillets, taking another nap, then eating some of Melania's overcooked meat loaf.

Throw in a well-done steak, and going back to sleep.

"Because I think he would go down very, very quickly, very, very quickly," Trump fantasized.

Trump would hit the canvas faster than he could spew an election fraud lie.

This shows how decrepit and deteriorated his mind is. Most cowards try to appear tough when they are simpering wussies. He's no exception.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team