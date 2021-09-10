Trump Is Fantasizing About Boxing With Biden

Probably the most physically inept and overweight president in recent history is Donald Trump, and to compensate, his frailties fuel his authoritarian fantasies.

Seeking some sort of media attention, Trump and his son are going to provide --gulp-- commentary in the coming over-the-hill 58-year-old Evander Holyfield fight on September 11th, the 20th anniversary of the 9-11 attacks.

Apparently this has some of Donald's brain synapses firing wildly into his skull.

During a press event Trump was asked who he'd like to fight.

The seditious blowhard said, "Well, if I had to pick somebody in the world—not only a professional boxer, because I'll take a pass on professional boxers. That would be a very dangerous subject. But if I had to box somebody? I think probably my easiest fight would be Joe Biden."

Traitor Trump's training regimen is taking a nap, watching Fox and Friends, switching over to Newsmax, eating a Big Mac, watching more cable for the next five hours, eating three McDonald's fish fillets, taking another nap, then eating some of Melania's overcooked meat loaf.

Throw in a well-done steak, and going back to sleep.

"Because I think he would go down very, very quickly, very, very quickly," Trump fantasized.

Trump would hit the canvas faster than he could spew an election fraud lie.

This shows how decrepit and deteriorated his mind is. Most cowards try to appear tough when they are simpering wussies. He's no exception.