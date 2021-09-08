Entertainment
Read time: 1 minute
comments

Trump To Observe 9/11 With Commentary On Has-Been Boxing Match

If there is any charity component to the former president’s participation, it is not mentioned on the event’s website or in the pricing details.
By Susie Madrak
Trump To Observe 9/11 With Commentary On Has-Been Boxing Match

President Joe Biden will mark the 20th anniversary of 9/11 by visiting the Pentagon, New York, and Shanksville, PA.

Trump and his son Junior will spend it cashing in on a Florida boxing match between two has-beens. Via HuffPost:

The two are set to offer “alternative” commentary to this weekend’s match between Evander Holyfield and Vitor Belfort via the FITE streaming platform.

The price? $49.99.

If there is any charity component to the former president’s participation, it is not mentioned on the event’s website or in the pricing details. He previously hosted boxing matches at his since-bankrupt casinos.

The Sept. 11th fight at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel in Hollywood, Florida will pit 58-year-old former boxing champ Holyfield, who hasn’t fought in a decade, against Belfort, a former UFC champ who is 14 years younger.

I'm not one of those people who thinks 9/11 is a religious holiday, but come on! You're the former president and this is how you're going to spend the day? Tone deaf as hell.

Can you help us out?

For 17 years we have been exposing Washington lies and untangling media deceit, but now Facebook is drowning us in an ocean of right wing lies. Please give a one-time or recurring donation, or buy a year's subscription for an ad-free experience. Thank you.

Become a subscriber:
 
Make a donation:

If you don't mind the ads and would rather donate, please select one of the options below:

Kindest
Donate via PayPal
Via Snail Mail
payable to: Crooksandliars
P.O. BOX 1789
Pacific Palisades, CA 90272-9997

More C&L Coverage

Discussion

New Commenting System

Our comments are now powered by Insticator. In order to comment you will need to create an Insticator account. The process is quick and simple. Please note that the ability to comment with a C&L site account is no longer available.

We welcome relevant, respectful comments. Any comments that are sexist or in any other way deemed hateful by our staff will be deleted and constitute grounds for a ban from posting on the site. Please refer to our Terms of Service (revised 3/17/2016) for information on our posting policy.

Please Do Not Use the Login Link at the Top of the Site.

In order to comment you must use an Insticator account. To register an account, enter your comment and click the post button. A dialog will then appear allowing you create your account.

We will be retiring our Crooks and Liars user account system in January, 2021.

Thank you.
C&L Team