Tucker Carlson Claim Fraudulent Vaccination Cards Aren't A Criminal Act

As each day passes, Tucker Carlson and Fox News continue to destroy the health and safety of their own viewers.
Fox News host Tucker Carlson continued his anti-vaccination hysteria on Thursday evening by claiming those that are forging vaccination cards and people using them aren't criminals, simply desperate people.

Carlson called it the right to "bodily autonomy."

Carlson ranted, "Buying a fake vaccination card is not a quote serious crime. It's not even close to a serious crime. Buying a fake vaccination card is an act of desperation by decent law-abiding Americans who have been forced into a corner by tyrants."

A tyrant is a "cruel and oppressive ruler." Trying to save your life and everybody you come in contact with is not cruel.

Yes, those poor MAGA cultists. I don't know how any American survived these vaccine requirements to get into schools in the 60's and 70's.

Diphtheria*
Tetanus*
Pertussis*
Polio (OPV)
Measles
Mumps
Rubella

You didn't hear any family complaining about their body autonomy being attacked or being desperate law-abiding people forced to take drastic action against the medical community trying to control them?

If Tucker had lived during the Polio outbreak maybe he would think differently.

No, I doubt it.

Carlson needs to appease his QAnon viewers no matter how it affects them or anyone else.

