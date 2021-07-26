Politics
ER Doctor Tells Tucker Carlson To Knock It Off

Dr Rob Davidson continues to hammer at right-wing and Fox News COVID denialism.
Dr Rob Davidson, an ER doctor from Michigan who makes frequent media appearances on CNN and MSNBC, among others, continues to hammer right-wing media outlets for their misinformation and outright lies about COVID, vaccines, and the dangers from getting the virus.

His tweet this morning was a continuation of what's he's been saying publicly in recent weeks, first in an op-ed on NBC News, and later in an appearance on CNN.

I don’t blame my patients for their refusal. What breaks my heart, as someone who took an oath to prevent harm, is that my patients choose to abandon the science and evidence that can save their lives. I do blame Fox News and other right-wing media outlets for poisoning the minds of millions of Americans with the deceptive propaganda they spray into living rooms 24/7.

